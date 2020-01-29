Homeopathy For Coronavirus? We Fact Check AYUSH Ministry Claims

FIT reached out to Dr Kunal Banerjee, a leading homeopath in the capital.

"First we need to understand that this virus is new and each medical system is trying to fight it within its means. We have no data to prove that any medicine will help. In such a case, we can only estimate what will work."

Speaking about Arsenicum Album, that is specifically advised by the ministry, he justifies it by saying that during previous outbreaks of SARS and H1N1, even Mexican authorities had issued an advisory for this drug.

But when coronavirus is not present in India, is it right to issues such an advisory? Dr Banerjee says he would recommend it to those who are at high-risk - as in those who have just returned from China.