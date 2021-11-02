Bad Air Quality Can Affect Survivors of Severe COVID-19: Experts

"Virus particles piggyback on particulate matter in the air, and enter the lungs. Last year, Delhi had witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases during winters in the months of November and December. Although a sizable population has taken vaccination against the infectious disease, we still cannot afford to let our guard down during this very vulnerable and challenging period," added Dr Nikhil Bante, Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.