BBC Africa Editor Fergal Keane Steps Down After PTSD Diagnosis
BBC Africa editor, Fergal Keane has stepped down from his position after being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). According to the BBC's head of newsgathering, Jonathan Munro, Keane’s work in conflict zones around the world led to this diagnosis.
Keane is an Amnesty television prize winner for his investigation of the Rwandan genocide.
He will continue his association with the BBC in a new capacity. Munro said,
Keane joined the BBC in 1989 as the corporation's Northern Ireland correspondent, and later covered South Africa and Asia for the corporation before being appointed Africa editor.
After dealing privately with PTSD for years, Keana finally decided to step down. He is being supported "by friends and colleagues in News, as well as receiving professional medical advice,” Munro added.