Bengal Bay Clone: The Origin of the Superbug Ravaging Hospitals

Over the last decade, a multi-drug resistant bacterial pathogen, known as the Bay of Bengal clone, has emerged in community and hospital environments in Asia, Australasia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The Bengal Bay clone (ST772) is a multidrug-resistant, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) strain. It was first described in the 1990s with reports of it causing severe disease in India. It was first isolated from Bangladesh and India in 2004.

MRSA is principally a threat to hospital patients and those with compromised immune systems, often leading to life-threatening conditions such as sepsis. MRSA is considered an important contributor to the difficult-to-treat bone and joint infections in India. More recently, MRSA clones, including the Bay of Bengal counterpart, have been causing major problems in the community setting in patients who have never been to the hospital.