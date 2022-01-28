Bird Flu: Namibia Detects Dangerous Bird Flu Strain That Can Infect Humans
Migrating birds are usually the reason behind the spread of bird flu.
For the first time in Namibia, a new form of bird flu that can also infect humans have been detected, said the Directorate of Veterinary Services.
The highly-pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza or HPAI was detected in wild birds in the towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, which is on the southwest African nation's coastline, reports Livemint.
At a time when the third wave of COVID-19 which is fuelled by the Omicron COVID-19 variant has already overburdened the healthcare workers globally, the discovery of the highly-pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza that can be transmitted to humans is worrying.
Immediate steps were initiated in Namibia to tackle the spread of the bird flu as soon as it was detected.
On Thursday 27 January, the Directorate of Veterinary Services stated in an email that the harvesting of guano or bird excrement used for fertilizers has been suspended from the areas where HPAI was detected.
This is done to curb the spread and restrict the transmission of the bird flu to humans.
Usually migrating birds are the reason behind the spread of bird flu and highly pathogenic varieties can prove to be deadly to poultry.
