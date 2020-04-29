Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away at 53: His Struggles With Health

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, 29 April after battling cancer for two years.

He was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital a day before because of his deteriorating health and a colon infection, and was reportedly accompanied by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his son Babil.

The 53-year-old actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, for which he also underwent treatment in London.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter to share the news, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”