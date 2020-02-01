Health Sector Gets Boost With Allocation of Rs 69,000 crore

As part of Aspirational India, the FM focused on wellness, water and sanitation, calling it a holistic approach.

Government will strengthen Mission Indradhanush.

Talking about Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), she said that currently there are 20,000 empanelled hospitals under the scheme. In order to expand its reach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, she spoke about setting up viability gap funding that will focus on expanding empanelled hospitals in 112 aspirational districts.

FM Sitharaman also announced that proceeds from taxes on medical devices will be used to strengthen infrastructure in these districts.

Viability gap funding will also be extended to district hospitals to help set up medical colleges.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras to all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates.