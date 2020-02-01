Health Sector Gets Boost With Allocation of Rs 69,000 crore
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 69,000 crore for health sector in Budget 2020. This is inclusive of Rs 6,400 crore for PM-JAY. Budget allocation for healthcare in 2019-20 was at Rs 62,659.12 crore.
The FM started on a positive note saying her budget is woven around 3 prominent themes: 1) Aspirational India 2) Economic Development 3) Caring Society
As part of Aspirational India, the FM focused on wellness, water and sanitation, calling it a holistic approach.
Government will strengthen Mission Indradhanush.
Talking about Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), she said that currently there are 20,000 empanelled hospitals under the scheme. In order to expand its reach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, she spoke about setting up viability gap funding that will focus on expanding empanelled hospitals in 112 aspirational districts.
FM Sitharaman also announced that proceeds from taxes on medical devices will be used to strengthen infrastructure in these districts.
Viability gap funding will also be extended to district hospitals to help set up medical colleges.
Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras to all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates.
Speaking about nursing care and skilled professionals in care, she proposed a special bridge course to bring in equivalence in standards of care.
She spoke about Fit India being a vital part of fight against non communicable diseases.
To map India's genetic landscape, two national level science schemes will come up and the government will provide funding.
FM Sitharaman said the government has allocated Rs 28,000 crores on various schemes for women. She spoke about POSHAN Abhyaan, that was launched in 2018 to improve national nutrition status of children in the age group of 0-6 years, pregnant women and lactating women. 6 lakh Anganwadi workers in India have been equipped with smart phones to help them implement various nutrition schemes.
India currently spends 1.15 percent of its GDP on health. Compare this with some international numbers. The U.S. spends 17.5 percent of its GDP on healthcare, while Switzerland follows with a close second of 12.25 percent. France and Germany spend 11.45 and 11.27 percent respectively.
