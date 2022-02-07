Healthcare Budget 2022 Fails to Learn Lessons Taught by the Pandemic

The Finance Minister has announced that 23 telehealth centres of excellence for mental health will be established.

But despite this announcement, the mental health budgetary allocation was increased only nominally—from Rs 597 crore to Rs 610 crore. According to 2017 data released by the World Health Organisation, there are approximately 9,000 psychiatrists and 49 child psychiatrists in India.

This amounts to 0.75 psychiatrists per lakh population and 0.021 child psychiatrists per one lakh adolescents. The WHO pegs the desirable ratio at three psychiatrists per one lakh population.

Similarly, India has about 1.93 mental health care workers per one lakh population, while the global average stands at 6.6. The budget gives no hope that this situation would change anytime in the future.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 released a day before the Budget, reported that expenditure on health has reached 2.1 percent of the GDP.

This is misleading. As K Srinath Reddy and Sakthivel Selvaraj point out, the conventional definition of health has been expanded in the presentation of the Budget of 2021.

The Finance Minister has included within health the allocations for water, sanitation, nutrition and air pollution control.

While acknowledging the social determinants of health is welcome, it should not hide the low levels of spending on health per se, and on primary health care in particular.