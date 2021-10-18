Busting Myths About Obesity
Know the myths and facts about obesity.
Overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that may impair health, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975.
Although obesity can be a serious health threat, we lack knowledge and ways to address this condition on an individual and a societal level. Myths and misconceptions about obesity are pervasive in day-to-day life.
Poor Lifestyle is the Cause of Obesity
One of the common things we hear is that poor lifestyle choices are the cause of obesity. These may include poor diet or lack of physical activity.
But obesity can be the result of a lot of factors and might affect a person with healthy habits and proper lifestyle choices as well.
According to the US NIH, obesity may be the result of medications, certain medical issues, stress, improper sleep cycle, hormonal imbalance or chronic diseases. Dietary choices and physical activities do affect the severity of the problem but is not the only reason for obesity.
Weight Loss Keeps Us Healthy
Another myth related to obesity is that weight gain is the cause of diseases or health issues.
Excess weight loss or weight gain can have harmful effects on the body. You must not focus on losing weight but on maintaining a healthy weight the right way.
Loss of weight by unhealthy ways can also trigger few medical conditions and can reverse weight loss. Skin sagging, stretch marks, poor emotional and mental health are also the result of weight loss when done by keeping the numbers in mind instead of the health factor.
Weight Gain is About Calories
The intake and burning of calories is a part of preventing obesity but it is not all about calorie count. This approach is far too simplistic and we need to understand that every food has different nutrients, takes different amount of time to be digested and affects the body differently too.
There are different types of nutrients like proteins, fats and carbohydrates and their calorie count differs. They affect different hormones, have different glycemic index and satiety levels. These factors affect the severity of obesity and it is not about the amount of calories.
Losing Those Kilos is the Cure for Obesity
There are people who might believe that obesity can be managed if we lose weight. It is not possible because obesity is not about the weight gain but the causes which can be hormonal, medical or environmental. It is harmful both mentally and physically to lose weight or push your body to do so beyond a certain point.
If you start depending on the weighing scale or the measuring tape you will never be happy or satisfied even if you are healthy. It is more important to focus on the fact of how you feel and the kind of choices you make. Focusing on the numbers may reverse your weight loss journey, push you in a never-ending trap, make you feel less of yourself, promoting the self-doubt and low self-esteem issues.
Fruits and Vegetables Can Cure Obesity
There is no food that alone can cure or help prevent the risk of obesity. Obesity is a complex problem which requires regular work on your body and your mindset. In a similar way, it requires you to maintain a balance between what you eat as well. Fruits and vegetables alone cannot make a difference.
A balanced diet including fruits, vegetables, whole foods and grains, spices and herbs can help you boost your metabolism, aid digestion that can help manage a healthy weight and lower the symptoms of obesity.
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.