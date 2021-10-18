Busting Myths About Obesity

One of the common things we hear is that poor lifestyle choices are the cause of obesity. These may include poor diet or lack of physical activity.

But obesity can be the result of a lot of factors and might affect a person with healthy habits and proper lifestyle choices as well.

According to the US NIH, obesity may be the result of medications, certain medical issues, stress, improper sleep cycle, hormonal imbalance or chronic diseases. Dietary choices and physical activities do affect the severity of the problem but is not the only reason for obesity.