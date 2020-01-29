Cabinet Approves Bill to Raise Abortion Limit From 20 to 24 Weeks
The cabinet has approved changes to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act which seek to raise the abortion limit from 20 weeks to 24 weeks, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in the ensuing Parliament session. Currently, the law in place is from 1971 but medical technologies today have made it possible to identify chromosomal abnormalities in a fetus even in the later stages. The amendments were lying with various governments for a while.
According to a PTI report, Javadekar said that this will ensure safe termination of pregnancies, give women reproductive rights over their bodies and reduce the maternal mortality rate.
Acknowledging the issues with the current limit, he said,
Experts React to the Development
Abortion has been legal in India for 48 years now since the MTP Act came about in 1971, but it is yet to become a woman’s right.
Dr Noser Shariar is a gynaecologist based out of Mumbai, and a prominent pro-women voice when it comes to reproductive rights. Speaking to FIT, he says, “This is wonderful news. Although, 10 years ago, we had asked for extending the abortion limit to 28 weeks. The MTP amendment bill 2014 still talks of 24 weeks.”
He does welcome the move, considering the fact that India’s abortion Act is still one of the most progressive ones in the world. “24 weeks is ideal for vulnerable women, rape survivors and unmarried women - specially as is the case of adolescents, there is a tendency to hide and the shame and trauma linked to the pregnancy translate to late reporting.”
On the language of ‘reproductive rights of women’ used by the minister, he adds, “While I applaud the spirit of the language, we hope the spirit continues in how we frame the rules. If the rules require a committee to sit and decide a woman’s fate, then that spirit is lost. The future lies in the complete autonomy of the woman and abortion on demand.”
Dr Puneet Bedi is a gynecologist and obstetrician at Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. In an earlier FIT article, he had stressed the need for the law to be updated, “Laws need to be rationalized and updated after consulting the concerned parties. Abortions later on in the pregnancy need to be facilitated. We need a proper pro-choice and pro-rights law.”
(With inputs from PTI)
