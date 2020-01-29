Cabinet Approves Bill to Raise Abortion Limit From 20 to 24 Weeks

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in the ensuing Parliament session. Currently, the law in place is from 1971 but medical technologies today have made it possible to identify chromosomal abnormalities in a fetus even in the later stages. The amendments were lying with various governments for a while.

According to a PTI report, Javadekar said that this will ensure safe termination of pregnancies, give women reproductive rights over their bodies and reduce the maternal mortality rate.

Acknowledging the issues with the current limit, he said,