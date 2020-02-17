Can Your Dog Catch the Coronavirus?
The novel coronavirus has caused panic among people around the world, and pet owners are particularly concerned. Can their cute little buddies get infected as well?
Much to their relief, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has some good news.
“At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus. However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans.”
The website Mic spoke to Kristen Bernard, a professor in the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, who reiterated the point. “There’s currently no evidence that dogs can become infected with the new coronavirus.”
The outbreak is known the have started in a wild animal market in Wuhan, and “not in somebody’s home with a pet or someone breeding dogs”, she added.
Regardless, knowledge about COVID-19 is still evolving. While researchers wouldn’t want to completely negate the possibility, the chances of this happening are next to zero.
Notably, there are certain types of coronavirus that dogs may catch, such as the ‘canine coronavirus’. It can be transmitted among dogs and does not affect humans.
