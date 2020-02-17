Can Your Dog Catch the Coronavirus?

The website Mic spoke to Kristen Bernard, a professor in the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, who reiterated the point. “There’s currently no evidence that dogs can become infected with the new coronavirus.”

The outbreak is known the have started in a wild animal market in Wuhan, and “not in somebody’s home with a pet or someone breeding dogs”, she added.

Regardless, knowledge about COVID-19 is still evolving. While researchers wouldn’t want to completely negate the possibility, the chances of this happening are next to zero.

Notably, there are certain types of coronavirus that dogs may catch, such as the ‘canine coronavirus’. It can be transmitted among dogs and does not affect humans.