Bringing Up Children in the Age of Political Protests

With the current political unrest in the country and the recent incident at Bidar School, it is important to ask how deep and long lasting will the impact be on the child?

Dr Samir Parikh, one of the leading psychiatrists and the Director of the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, says that various variables impact the thought process of a child.

A child might differ from his or her family’s ideology, and it might change as the child grows up, this change of opinion happens because in today's era children are exposed to different social media platforms and television news, the child might form his/her opinion influenced by the narrative presented to them.