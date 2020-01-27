  • hamburger-icon
Members of a medical team prepare to board a train at Zhengzhou East railway station in Zhengzhou, central China.Photo: (Xinhua/Li Jianan/IANS)

China Approves Four Virus Detection Products for Wuhan Coronavirus

IANS
Health News

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved four new products for test of new coronavirus on Sunday, 26 January.

The products, including reagent test kits and sequencing system of the virus, are expected to speed up the diagnosis process and further expand the supply capacity of virus detection products.

Meanwhile, the NMPA urged provincial drug regulators to intensify the supervision on production to ensure product safety.

The administration said it will continue implementing special approval procedures for drugs and medical devices to contain the outbreak.

