China Reports 4 More Cases in Viral Pneumonia Outbreak; Total 45

The U.S. announced on 17 January, Friday that it would begin screening passengers at three major airports arriving on flights from Wuhan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would deploy 100 people to take the temperatures and ask about symptoms of incoming passengers at the Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City's Kennedy airports.

At least a half-dozen countries in Asia have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, which have together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

It is an unusually busy travel period as people take trips to and from China around Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 25 this year.

Doctors began seeing a new type of viral pneumonia — fever, cough, difficulty breathing — in people who worked at or visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan late last month. The city's health commission confirmed a second death this week, a 69-year-old man who fell ill on Dec. 31 and died Wednesday.