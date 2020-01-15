China Reports First Death From Mysterious Virus Outbreak

China’s Xinhua News Agency has reported the first known death in the country from a mysterious virus — a strain of pneumonia — that was reported to have affected 41 people in the city of Wuhan.

The agency quoted the health commission and informed that a 61-year-old man died on 9 January. He was a regular customer at the market in Wuhan and had a medical history of abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease.

The virus has been identified as a coronavirus that has put seven patients in severe condition. It has sparked fear because it belongs to the same family of viruses as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS, which first gripped China and parts of the world in 2002 and was declared a pandemic.

SARS was declared a pandemic when it first emerged in the region and spread to 37 countries across the world before it was brought under control. It infected over 8000 people and killed 774, according to the World Health Organisation.