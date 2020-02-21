Explained: Why Coronavirus Hits Men More than Women

While biology plays a huge role in determining health conditions so does the cultural structure of a society. For example, China has the largest population of smokers in the world and men make up 98% of this.

According to NYT, Chinese men also have high levels of blood pressure and higher rates of Type 2 diabetes than women.

These could also lead to lower levels of general immunity among men.

Age is also another factor to keep in mind. Even in the experiment on mice with SARS, the differences between male and female mice was exacerbated with age.

A study with 4,021 patients with CONVID-19 highlighted the need for early detection in older men especially.

All of these reveal that more sex-specific data is required to help the general public best protect themselves.