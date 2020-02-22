China Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 2300, WHO Team to Visit Wuhan

However, the team was finally given permission to visit Wuhan by the Chinese government.

Besides controlling the spread of the virus, a major task of the WHO team along with their Chinese counterparts was to come up with a standard medicine to cure the disease.

Tedros said WHO is also working with partners to safeguard the health of the members of the team and take appropriate measures when they return to their countries of origin.

The WHO team includes US specialists, according to Chinese officials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the ruling Communist party officials on Friday that the virus is yet to peak as it has spread to prisons across the country.

The coronavirus epidemic had not reached its peak despite a drop in the daily number of infections, state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying at a meeting of the Communist party's Politburo on Friday.

He said that the situation in Hubei was still serious.

"The battles to defend Hubei and Wuhan should be well fought, and measures should be taken to contain the spread of the outbreak," Xi was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

It is expected that once the virus peaks, it will begin to abate.

Also, much to the horror of health officials, the disease has now spread to five Chinese prisons in the provinces of Hubei, Shandong and Zhejiang where 447 cases of the virus have been reported, He Ping, an official in-charge of the Bureau of Prison Administration of the Ministry of Justice told media here on Friday.

This led to the sacking of officials in nearly a dozen prisons and the justice department, state-run Global Times reported.

He pledged all-out efforts to quarantine suspected cases and their close contacts and timely treatment for all of those confirmed of the virus.

Prisons across the country were also ordered to step-up monitoring track records of all prison guards and officers to prevent the spread of the virus, He added.

On Friday, Beijing saw a sudden spike in the cases after the central city hospital reported 36 novel coronavirus infections, a sharp increase from the nine cases two weeks earlier, leading to fears of a potential explosion of number of infection cases in the city, the Global Times reported.

Beijing has so far reported 396 cases of novel coronavirus infection, with four deaths.

Meanwhile, China has postponed the Boao Forum for Asia, its most prestigious annual meeting held in the picturesque Hainan province where it would invite top world leaders, CEOs to discuss economy, trade and related issues.

The forum was expected to take place from March 24-27.

China also hinted at postponing the annual parliament session to be held in the first week of March.

Plans are also afoot to postpone the National People's Congress -- the country's parliament -- and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) -- China's top political advisory body, official media reported.