Diarrhea Outbreak in Children Linked to Climate Conditions: Study

The researchers, including those from Columbia University in the US, said El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a coupled ocean-atmosphere system spanning the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

They said the ENSO oscillates in a 3-to-7-year cycle between two extremes, El Nino — warmer ocean temperatures — and La Nina — cooler ocean temperatures, affecting local weather patterns around the world, including temperatures, and rainfall.

Analysing the links between ENSO, and cases of diarrhea among children under age five in northeastern Botswana, the scientists found that La Nina is associated with cooler temperatures, increased rainfall, and higher flooding during the rainy season.

Their assessment revealed that La Nina conditions lagged 0-7 months are associated with about a 30 percent increase in the incidence of diarrhea in the early rainy season from December through February.

"These findings demonstrate the potential use of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation is a long-lead prediction tool for childhood diarrhea in southern Africa," said study first author Alexandra K. Heaney from the University of California, Berkeley in the US.