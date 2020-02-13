Photo Story Reveals Life Inside an Indian Quarantine Facility
Over the past 12 days, these masked faces have been living a quarantined life at the Quarantine facility run by the Indo Tibetan Border Police in Chhawla, a village in South West Delhi.
One could say fate got them here, but no, it was actually a virus - coronavirus or COVID 19 to be precise - which originated from Wuhan, China, where these passengers had come from.
A total of 406 people, this also includes 7 persons from Maldives who came back from Wuhan on 1 and 2 February. Age is no bar at the quarantine facility, it seems.
Pictures of inmates playing carrom board at the quarantine facility have already gone viral on social media.
Besides this, the inmates have also been keeping themselves busy by watching news on TV and reading newspapers made available at the ITBP centre.
Food, bed and other basic requirements are also catered by the ITBP.
The inmates are being looked after by an expert team of doctors and medical professionals.
Periodical checkups are also being done as per medical protocol. Sufficient amount of medicines have also been kept at the centre.
Samples of all 406 people have been found to be negative earlier.
The final sample collection of all 406 people housed at the quarantine facility will be done by the team of doctors at the Centre. As per the advisory received, all samples are being taken on the 13th and 14th day of them being in the camp. While the samples of 200 persons has already been taken today, rest of the samples will be taken tomorrow.
The final sample collection of all the travelers is being done before their proposed release after the scheduled quarantine period.
The samples will be sent to the designated laboratories. The reports shall be received by the 16th or 17th day in the camp though Indian Council of Medical Research.
Based on the reports, the decision to discharge the travelers, if agreed to by the authorities, will be taken on the 18th day from the Camp.
