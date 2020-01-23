Coronavirus Sends 3 Chinese Cities, 20 Million People in Lockdown

The Chinese authorities have locked down a third city in order to contain the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus. After Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, neighbouring Huanggang, a city of some 6 million people, now Ezhou has also been sent into lockdown mode, essentially containing the movement of over 20 million people, according to several reports.

Panic spread in cities as shops were emptied out, face masks sold out and people made attempts to escape.

Local authorities have demanded all residents wear masks in public places and urged government staff to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to post signs for their visitors, Xinhua news agency quoted a government notice as saying.