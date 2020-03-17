Explained: The 4 Stages of COVID-19

Currently, India’s testing strategy is to focus on people who have travelled internationally and may have been infected via stage 1. If these people show symptoms and once tested, are confirmed to be positive, the next step is to reach out to their close contacts to test them. As per stage 2, people in the close circle of an infected person may be infected too.

They are not focussing on people outside of these two specific sets as we have not reached stage 3 yet.

So measures like social distancing, which can flatten the curve of the virus are of utmost importance.

“Going to stage 3 may be inevitable,” says Dr Bhargava, “but we have started prompt action to delay the course.” He praised India's efforts at self-containment like regulating and restricting international travel, ordering shut-downs of schools, universities and cinema-halls and encouraging offices to ensure their employees work from home. “We have started these measures at stage 2, whereas Italy and China took to extremes shutdowns at stage 4.”

IN that sense, we are ahead of the global trend. For the general public, social isolation is a must if possible - which is tough for many Indians who work in the informal sector - but for ICMR it may be time to amp up proactive measures to protect us when stage 3 hits.