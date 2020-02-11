Novel Coronavirus a Grave Threat, Says WHO Chief

This comes as the number of infected crossed 42,708 cases, including 1,017 deaths, as of 11th February.

“With 99% of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world,” Dr Ghebreyesus added.

He raised the concern that some people in France and Britain, who carried the infection had no travel history to China. Five British nationals were diagnosed with the coronavirus in France, after staying in the same ski resort with a person who had been in Singapore. There are fears these cases could be a 'spark'. The WHO has said their objective remains 'containment.'

No new country has reported coronavirus cases. In India, the number of confirmed cases remains 3. One Indian national in UAE has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.