All 3 Coronavirus Patients Have Fully Recovered: Kerala Minister
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted on 14 February, Friday, that “all three patients identified (in Kerala) have been confirmed by central authorities to have fully recovered” and that “there is no case of secondary spread”.
The minister congratulated the Health Department of the state for the successful recovery and for bringing the number of people under quarantine observation ‘drastically’ down.
Earlier on Thursday, two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, were placed in isolation for suspected coronavirus.
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500 with 121 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to nearly 65,000.
The UN health agency on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported Coronavirus cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic.
"This does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak," Michael Ryan, head of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said at a press conference.
