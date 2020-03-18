Coronavirus & The Two Dirtiest Things in Your Home Right Now

A study in the journal Gastroenterology concluded that a significant portion of coronavirus patients experience diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and/or abdominal discomfort before the onset of respiratory symptoms.

Emerging literature on the novel coronavirus has found that COVID-19 could be passed through exposure to virus-laden faeces too — via the fecal-oral route of transmission.

Stephen Morse, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, told Vox, “If true, it would not be surprising. A number of other coronaviruses are excreted from the intestines, and infectious virus can be found in stool.”

But what exactly is the fecal-oral route of transmission? The contaminated faeces from an infected person can be ingested by another person indirectly, when the former doesn’t wash his/her hands properly after using the toilet and touches a surface (thereby contaminating it).

Which is why washing your hands after using the loo is a MUST!

Dr Ashwini Setya, a Gastroenterologist, in an earlier article for FIT, agreed and said, “Prevention of feco-oral transmission assumes importance to control the spread the virus.”

But transmission in the toilet can happen in another way as well. While there isn’t much evidence for it in the case of COVID-19, airborne transmission of virus-ridden feces aerosols was demonstrated at the time of the SARS and MERS outbreak, Vox reported. This happens when the residue from evaporated or infected droplets get suspended in the air when the toilet is flushed.

Dr Emeagi, who teaches vaccine development, told Metro, “When you flush the toilet, you release aerosol particles, which could be viruses or bacteria. Recent reports have suggested that COVID-19 can be spread through faeces. And so aerosolised particles of poo are a genuine risk when it comes to the spread of coronavirus.”

This is where carrying your phone to the toilet may also be worrisome, as the infected particles could land on the surface and reach our hands, even after they’re washed.

A plausible solution for this is to flush with the toilet seat’s lid on.

In all this, it is extremely important to maintain personal hygiene and to clean toilets, kitchens and household equipment regularly. And again, don’t forget your phones!