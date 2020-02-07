  • hamburger-icon
A Breakup of the Number of Coronavirus Cases Across the World
China has reported over 31,000 cases
China has reported over 31,000 cases (Photo: iStock)

A Breakup of the Number of Coronavirus Cases Across the World

AP
Health News

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally.The latest figures reported by health authorities as of Friday in Beijing:

  • China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland

  • Hong Kong: 22, 1 death

  • Macao: 10 cases

  • Japan: 86

  • Singapore: 30

  • Thailand: 25

  • South Korea: 24

  • Australia: 14

  • Germany: 13

  • United States: 12

  • Taiwan: 16

  • Malaysia: 14

  • Vietnam: 12

  • France: 6

  • United Arab Emirates: 5

  • Canada: 6

  • India: 3

  • Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

  • Russia: 2

  • Italy: 2

  • Britain: 3

  • Belgium: 1

  • Nepal: 1

  • Sri Lanka: 1

  • Sweden: 1

  • Spain: 1

  • Cambodia: 1

  • Finland: 1

