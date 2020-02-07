A Breakup of the Number of Coronavirus Cases Across the World
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally.The latest figures reported by health authorities as of Friday in Beijing:
China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland
Hong Kong: 22, 1 death
Macao: 10 cases
Japan: 86
Singapore: 30
Thailand: 25
South Korea: 24
Australia: 14
Germany: 13
United States: 12
Taiwan: 16
Malaysia: 14
Vietnam: 12
France: 6
United Arab Emirates: 5
Canada: 6
India: 3
Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
Russia: 2
Italy: 2
Britain: 3
Belgium: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Sweden: 1
Spain: 1
Cambodia: 1
Finland: 1
Coronavirus: World Picture
