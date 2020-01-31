Coronavirus: China Running out of Masks, Reaches out to India

Indian manufacturers are producing and supplying the masks only after the payment has been received from China in advance, to avoid any sort of risks.

It is interesting to note that India has traditionally imported masks from other countries such as China, Malaysia, and Thailand because it has never manufactured them in bulk.

A report in New Indian Express quotes another supplier who said, “After the outbreak of coronavirus, the demand has increased and more dealers from China are approaching us. Not only from Tamil Nadu, we are getting orders from other states also.”

However, it must be noted that these masks do not offer 100 percent protection, which is why other precautionary measures like maintaining person hygiene must also be taken diligently.