Explained: Is Re-infection of Coronavirus Possible?

It’s all anyone is talking about these days - and with good reason! The novel coronavirus and the ensuing disease, COVID-19, is spreading throughout the world, with shutdowns of schools and community gatherings, and health workers scrambling to contain it.

As it stands right now, on Saturday 14 March, India has a total of 86 positive cases, with 2 deaths and 10 people among the 86 have recovered and been discharged since.

Many questions and rumours are swirling around, like if drinking water religiously every 15 minutes will cure the virus (It won't, we checked.) India’s doctors and researchers are mitigating the spread and with 10 people recovering there is much to be hopeful about.

But should you be worried about re-infection with the novel coronavirus once you are cured?

FIT spoke to Dr Nivedita Gupta of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to find out more.