Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don't Know

Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don’t Know

Health News
FIT

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

As coronavirus number of positive cases of coronavirus mount in India, there is also a flurry of information that is spreading across the country thanks to WhatsApp messages and on other social media.

There's no need to panic. FIT brings you what we know and what we don't know about the virus.

As Coronavirus cases in India mount, so does fear and fake news.

Here's What We Know About the Novel Coronavirus

It's contagious

It can spread from one person to another by contact

Droplets are produced when an infected person sneezes, coughs and talks which spread the virus.

The virus causes pneumonia-like symptoms:

  • Fever

  • Dry cough

  • Nasal congestion

  • Sore throat

  • Tiredness

  • Bodyache

  • Diarrhea

80% of those infected recover without needing special treatment

Elderly, those with medical issues are more likely to contract the virus

Only about 2% of those infected have died.

Less than 1 percent children (aged 9 or younger) have tested positive for coronavirus. No deaths have been reported in children below 9.

Antibiotics don't work on viruses

Alcohol-based sanitisers, soaps will kill virus on your hands.

What We Don't Know

No confirmation on possible animals sources of COVID-19.

No conclusive evidence of bats being carriers of the virus

No vaccine or anti viral medicine to prevent COVID-19

There is no evidence of pets being infected or spreading the virus

