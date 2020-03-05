Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don’t Know

As Coronavirus cases in India mount, so does fear and fake news.

Here's What We Know About the Novel Coronavirus

It's contagious

It can spread from one person to another by contact

Droplets are produced when an infected person sneezes, coughs and talks which spread the virus.

The virus causes pneumonia-like symptoms:

Fever

Dry cough

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Tiredness

Bodyache

Diarrhea

80% of those infected recover without needing special treatment

Elderly, those with medical issues are more likely to contract the virus

Only about 2% of those infected have died.

Less than 1 percent children (aged 9 or younger) have tested positive for coronavirus. No deaths have been reported in children below 9.

Antibiotics don't work on viruses

Alcohol-based sanitisers, soaps will kill virus on your hands.