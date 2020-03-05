Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don’t Know
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
As coronavirus number of positive cases of coronavirus mount in India, there is also a flurry of information that is spreading across the country thanks to WhatsApp messages and on other social media.
There's no need to panic. FIT brings you what we know and what we don't know about the virus.
Loading...
As Coronavirus cases in India mount, so does fear and fake news.
Here's What We Know About the Novel Coronavirus
It's contagious
It can spread from one person to another by contact
Droplets are produced when an infected person sneezes, coughs and talks which spread the virus.
The virus causes pneumonia-like symptoms:
Fever
Dry cough
Nasal congestion
Sore throat
Tiredness
Bodyache
Diarrhea
80% of those infected recover without needing special treatment
Elderly, those with medical issues are more likely to contract the virus
Only about 2% of those infected have died.
Less than 1 percent children (aged 9 or younger) have tested positive for coronavirus. No deaths have been reported in children below 9.
Antibiotics don't work on viruses
Alcohol-based sanitisers, soaps will kill virus on your hands.
What We Don't Know
No confirmation on possible animals sources of COVID-19.
No conclusive evidence of bats being carriers of the virus
No vaccine or anti viral medicine to prevent COVID-19
There is no evidence of pets being infected or spreading the virus
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)