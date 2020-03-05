COVID-19: 6 Tips From an Expert on Protecting Against The Virus

Beyond public health measures, it’s vital that the public stays vigilant and aware. It’s on us to take the required precautions to mitigate the virus.

“An infected person or even an unwell person should not be going out and about in public places or public transport.”

Self-isolation can be done to nip this in the bud.

Now, in a country as large as ours and with people requiring to go out for jobs and the like, it is extremely difficult to self-quarantine. Nikita Mishra wrote about the ghost roads of Hong Kong, but such a scenario seems unlikely in bustling India.

But what we can do is follow personal hygiene and wash our hands with soap thoroughly for 20 seconds. And if you’re tired about singing the birthday song as a self-timer, here are a few more suggestions: