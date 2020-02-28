How Are People With No Risk of Coronavirus Getting the Infection?

According to the World Health Organisation's report dated 27th February, CONVID-19 has spread across 48 countries with total global cases at 82,294 (1185 new). Death toll rose to 2747 with 29 new fatalities. The number of cases reported outside China stands at 3664 with 746 added over 24 hours. 9 more countries reported coronavirus cases, showing how the virus is spreading fast via a complicated web of travel and tourism.

What has compounded the situation more is the reporting of new cases among people who were low risk, with no travel history, indicating perhaps that the novel coronavirus could become a community infection.

One look at the map is indicative of how far the virus has spread, but the World Health Organisation warns against calling the novel coronavirus a 'pandemic' yet.