Coronavirus: How To Know Who's At Risk?

For many of us, the threat of coronavirus suddenly feels much closer to home. The last few days have seen a rapid increase in the number of cases in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Now officially a pandemic, the virus has proven adept at crossing borders, with confirmed cases reported in over 100 countries.

In the face of this escalating outbreak, it can be difficult to gauge how concerned we should be. What threat does the coronavirus pose to us as individuals? And what are the broader societal risks of this outbreak? Answering these key questions can help place the daily headlines in context.