COVID-19: How Does the Infection Spread? And How Do You Stay Safe?
Worldwide, 76 countries have reported coronavirus so far with over 93,000 confirmed cases and over 3000 deaths. Here in India, we have news of 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which there are 16 Italian nationals. As the government steps up efforts to contain the virus, it's important that correct information is shared and disseminated.
Watch the video as it explains how coronavirus spreads and how you can keep yourself safe.
We have this information also in a very useful infographic format. Do share this widely and stay safe!
