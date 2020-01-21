Coronavirus Outbreak: 1st Possible Case in Australia

An Australian man has been tested for possible coronavirus that has gripped China. The man has been quarantined at his home in Brisbane, while tests are awaited, reports The Guardian.

The man had recently returned from Wuhan province of China, the epi-center of the outbreak of this new strain of pneumonia.

Cases have also been reported in Japan and Thailand.

Meanwhile, China’s health ministry has confirmed human-to-human transmission of the virus that has spread across the country and led to fears of possibly spreading further as people start to travel for lunar new year celebrations.