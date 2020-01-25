Even Your Common Cold is a Coronavirus And Other Facts to Know

Some coronaviruses cause the common cold while others originating in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses such as SARS — severe acute respiratory syndrome — or MERS — Middle East respiratory syndrome and even the newly identified Wuhan coronavirus.

Scientists have identified the Wuhan coronavirus as a novel coronavirus which has previously not been seen in humans before.

The name comes from the Latin word for crowns or halos, which coronaviruses resemble under a microscope. The coronavirus family has many types that affect people.

The first cases appeared last month in Wuhan, a city in central China's Hubei province. Many of the first people infected had visited or worked at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, which has since been closed for an investigation. Chinese health officials say they believe the illness first spread from animals to people. They now say it can spread between people.