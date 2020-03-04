Holed Up At Home: Hong Kong in the Times of Coronavirus

The Lunar New Year is the biggest party in Hong Kong or anywhere else with a Chinese diaspora. The city is washed in shades of red and gold, decked with lanterns, bustling with lion dances, drowning in the sounds of the gong and immersed in a cultural experience like none other throughout the year.

But 2020, the year of the Rat, was rather dismal. City-wide celebrations got scrapped. Instead of downing dim sums, people were scrambling to hoard face masks, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers. Schools and universities got suspended and offices asked employees to work from home as the city grapples with a burgeoning health crisis