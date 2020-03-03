6 COVID-19 Cases in India: An Italian in Jaipur Tests Positive
An Italian tourist in Jaipur has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had been quarantined at the city's government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital since 2nd March and contact tracing was already underway.
Two separate blood tests for the tourist had come up with contradictory results, and his samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further confirmation.
The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that they are prepared to deal with the situation.
Besides the Italian tourist, 1 person in Delhi and 1 person in Telangana have also tested positive for coronavirus. Previously, 3 Indian students studying in Wuhan had tested positive for the virus on their return to Kerala. All three have recovered and have been discharged. This takes the total confirmed cases in India to six.
In the meantime, six new cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra, according to a Government of India notification. These are people who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Delhi, reports ANI. Their samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology for confirmation and contact tracing with these six people has also begun.
The first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in Delhi, according to a Ministry of Health notification on Monday, 2 March. The Delhi patient had travelled to Italy and on his return attended a birthday party for his child. Several families who came in contact with the patient have been screened and asked to self-quarantine. The Delhi patient is admitted to the quarantine ward of Ram Manohar lohia Hospital.
In Telengana, a 24 year old techie is under quarantine at the state-run Gandhi Hospital. He had travelled to Dubai and on his return stayed in Bengaluru for a day before taking a bus to Telengana. A total of 80 people are under observation.
In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a calm and measured response.
Exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, including Paracetamol, Vitamin B1 and B12, have been put under restricted category, according to various reports.
Now, export of 26 APIs and formulations requires licence from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).
This is being done as steps to boost India's preparedness to fight coronavirus.
The government has stepped up screening across all airports and seaports, and contact screening of all those who have tested positive is underway.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)