6 COVID-19 Cases in India: An Italian in Jaipur Tests Positive

Besides the Italian tourist, 1 person in Delhi and 1 person in Telangana have also tested positive for coronavirus. Previously, 3 Indian students studying in Wuhan had tested positive for the virus on their return to Kerala. All three have recovered and have been discharged. This takes the total confirmed cases in India to six.

In the meantime, six new cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra, according to a Government of India notification. These are people who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Delhi, reports ANI. Their samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology for confirmation and contact tracing with these six people has also begun.

The first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in Delhi, according to a Ministry of Health notification on Monday, 2 March. The Delhi patient had travelled to Italy and on his return attended a birthday party for his child. Several families who came in contact with the patient have been screened and asked to self-quarantine. The Delhi patient is admitted to the quarantine ward of Ram Manohar lohia Hospital.

In Telengana, a 24 year old techie is under quarantine at the state-run Gandhi Hospital. He had travelled to Dubai and on his return stayed in Bengaluru for a day before taking a bus to Telengana. A total of 80 people are under observation.