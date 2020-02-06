30 Hours After He Was Born, Baby Gets Coronavirus Via Infected Mom

Chen, the baby boy's mother, was sent to the fever clinic of a Wuhan hospital after her fever had persisted for eight hours, reports China's National Health Commission.

She was given a C-section after doctors suspected she could be a carrier of coronavirus. The baby boy was born at 8 AM on Sunday weighing 3.25 kilograms, showing no visible symptoms or having any difficulty breathing.

However, 30 hours after he was born, and soon after his mother's infection was confirmed, the baby's diagnosis was also confirmed, and he was transferred to Wuhan Children's Hospital, the designated hospital for infected children.

The boy, who is in stable condition, is being hospitalized in a special zone and has no fever or coughs, but is exhibiting symptoms including rapid breathing, lung infection and abnormal liver function.