US Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Washington

He started to display symptoms shortly after his return from the region near the city of Wuhan. According to reports, the man had returned on January 15th, two days before the US airports started screening for the SARS-like illness.

At the time, he was not displaying any symptoms. After he first showed signs of the illness, he reported himself to the hospital. His samples were sent to CDC Atlanta and they came back positive. He is currently hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett under going treatment for 2019-nCov, also called the Coronavirus.

The US has started screening for the virus at airports across New York, Los Angeles San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago.

China has confirmed human-to-human transmission and already 5 countries are reporting confirmed cases of coronavirus. Besides the US, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand have confirmed 1 patient each of coronavirus. Australia was screening for a passenger, but he has since been discharged.

There are fears of the infection spreading as people start travelling for the lunar new year in China.