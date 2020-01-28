India and Coronavirus: Suspected Cases, Isolation Wards And More

Three persons suspected to be infected with the novel cornavirus have been admitted at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here, an official confirmed on Tuesday.Speaking to IANS, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the RML hospital said: "The three persons, all residents of the national capital, were admitted on Monday afternoon. They had travelled to China."The PRO said that two of them showed symptoms, but all three of them were placed under isolation."Tests have been conducted through National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Reports were expected in four to five days."The RML has been selected as the nodal centre for isolation and treatment suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases. However, no case has been confirmed yet.Isolation wards have also been set up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).