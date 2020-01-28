India and Coronavirus: Suspected Cases, Isolation Wards And More
More than 2,000 people have been screened at airports across the country from 137 flights for suspected Wuhan coronavirus, while 12 samples of suspected cases have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Here's the latest updates so far.
Coronavirus: 3 under isolation in Delhi hospital
Three persons suspected to be infected with the novel cornavirus have been admitted at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here, an official confirmed on Tuesday.Speaking to IANS, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the RML hospital said: "The three persons, all residents of the national capital, were admitted on Monday afternoon. They had travelled to China."The PRO said that two of them showed symptoms, but all three of them were placed under isolation."Tests have been conducted through National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Reports were expected in four to five days."The RML has been selected as the nodal centre for isolation and treatment suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases. However, no case has been confirmed yet.Isolation wards have also been set up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
28-year-old suspected case of coronavirus in Chandigarh
A 28-year-old man with a travel history to China has been kept under observation at an isolation ward of the PGI in Chandigarh for a possible exposure to coronavirus, doctors said on Tuesday."The patient has been kept in an isolation ward and he is under observation. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune," PGI Director Jagat Ram told the media. He said the virus could be confirmed only after getting the report within two to three days.He was admitted to the PGI with high grade fever and headache.
Indian student from Wuhan, mother in Ujjain hospital
A woman and her son, who recently returned from Wuhan in China, were admitted in hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, prompting the state government to step up vigil. According to officials of the Health department, the duo included the medical student who had returned to India from Wuhan, suspected to be the epicentre of the virus, and his mother who lives in Ujjain.
No. of Cases Put in Isolation in Maharashtra Moves up to 6
Six persons are under observation in Mumbai and Pune so far for suspected novel coronavirus, an official told PTI.
Travellers who Visited Wuhan told to Not Mingle in Public in Coimbatore
Eight people who arrived in Coimbatore from the coronavirus-hit China have shown no symptoms of the deadly virus but have been advised against mingling with public for another 28 days, officials said on Tuesday.
Thai woman dies of coronavirus like symptoms in Bengal hospital
A 32-year-old Thailand national, suspected to be suffering from Coronavirus, died in a private hospital here on Monday.Hospital sources said the woman was admitted to the hospital at 11 p.m. on January 21 and transferred to the ICU with stomach problem, nausea and fever. She left Thailand in late November and also visited Nepal before coming to India."From January 18 she started haVing stomach problem, nausea and fever. As her condition deteriorated, she came to the hospital emergency 11 pm on January 21 and was admitted to the ICU," said sources. The Thai consulate general here has been informed. The West Bengal health department officials have sought all test reports of the deceased.
Meanwhile, two suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Bihar's Chhapra, following which the patients have been kept in isolation for quarantining.
Meanwhile, even as 288 persons in Kerala have been kept under medical observation in the wake of the coronavirus scare, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja asserted that there was no reason for any concern.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)