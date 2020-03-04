COVID-19 India Updates: 15 Italian Tourists Test Positive
According to government sources we spoke with, 15 of the 21 Italian nationals at the ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Twenty-one Italian tourists and three Indian tour bus operators were sent to the quarantine facilities set up at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus in Delhi on Tuesday. One Italian from this group had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in a quarantine facility in Jaipur. The group includes 13 men and 8 women.
The Jaipur man's wife has reportedly tested positive in the first screening carried out at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and her samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.
The 69 year old man and his wife along with the group visited major tourist destinations in Jaipur. The group then moved to Agra and were brought to the ITBP facility in Delhi on Tuesday.
A total of 112 nationals are at the ITBP facility in Delhi and are being tested and screened for the novel coronavirus.
This story will be updated once official statements are available.
