COVID-19 India Updates: 15 Italian Tourists Test Positive

The Jaipur man's wife has reportedly tested positive in the first screening carried out at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and her samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

The 69 year old man and his wife along with the group visited major tourist destinations in Jaipur. The group then moved to Agra and were brought to the ITBP facility in Delhi on Tuesday.

A total of 112 nationals are at the ITBP facility in Delhi and are being tested and screened for the novel coronavirus.

This story will be updated once official statements are available.