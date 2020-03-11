COVID-19 India Updates: Total Cases in India Up to 62
An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday, 11 March.
He was found presumptive positive in the first test on Tuesday and hence, a second test was conducted with fresh samples, the reports of which arrived late Tuesday night, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, said.
"The man who travelled to Dubai has been tested positive for coronavirus. It has been confirmed now," Singh said.
"We have also got the manifest of the SpicejetNSE -1.88 % flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that," the official said, adding that intense contact tracing was underway.
The man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital here.
"The man came to the hospital on Monday with symptoms of the virus. After the first test, his wife and son too have been kept in isolation at the hospital. The two, however, do not have coronavirus affliction symptoms," Singh said.
Other contacts are also being traced, Singh added.
An Italian couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, are also admitted in the hospital but their condition is improving, he said.
Three more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune on Tuesday, 10 March. The total cases of coronavirus has now risen to five in Maharashtra, reports PTI, quoting state government officials.
Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja announced on Tuesday that reports of the parents of the 3-year-old child, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, have also come out as positive. With 15 previous cases (Including the 3 recovered), this brings the total in the state to 19.
In total, this brings India’s cases up to 62.
(With inputs from PTI)
