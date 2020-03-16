Coronavirus India Updates: Cases at 110, 13 Recovered
According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases in India stand at 110.
This includes 93 Indian nationals, 17 foreign nationals. Among these are 2 deaths and 13 recoveries, meaning the active cases are 97.
Odisha saw it's first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state. According to local media station OTV, the youth returned from Italy.
Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases, at 32 confirmed cases. On Sunday, 15 March, a 59-year-old woman and a man became the latest patients of the virus.
