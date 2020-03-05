COVID-19 India Update: 30 Cases, Italians Shifted to Medanta
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tried to assuage fears over the novel coronavirus, even as the number of positive cases reached 30 in India.
These include 16 Italians + 1 driver from their tour group, 2 cases in Delhi NCR, 2 Cases in Hyderabad and 6 cases in Agra. Besides this, 3 students from Kerala who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have now recovered.
On Wednesday, two tech companies issued statement saying their employees have tested positive and are in self-quarantine. These companies are PayTM in Noida/Gurgaon and DSM in Hyderabad.
A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, 4 March. In light of this, the company's Gurugram and Noida offices will remain shut for at least two days.
A DSM Shared Services employee in Hyderabad tested positive for Coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The employee is currently self-quarantined.
In a statement in the Rajya Sabha on 5 March the health minister said that India had initiated required preparedness and action since 17 January, much before advice of the WHO.
"There are calls for concerted efforts from all wings of the government... I am reviewing the situation daily," he added.
Italians Shifted to a Private Hospital in Gurgaon
The fourteen Italians, who tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from an ITBP quarantine centre, reports PTI. Two other Italians from the same tour group are in quarantine in Jaipur.
The hospital issued a statement on Thursday, 5 March, saying these patients are housed on a completely separate floor, which has been quarantined and has no contact with the rest of the hospital.
There is a dedicated medical team wearing protective gear looking after these patients. All items used on the floor are isolated to that floor. The isolated floor will completely contain the disease even with these asymptomatic persons.
