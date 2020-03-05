COVID-19 India Update: 30 Cases, Italians Shifted to Medanta

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tried to assuage fears over the novel coronavirus, even as the number of positive cases reached 30 in India.

These include 16 Italians + 1 driver from their tour group, 2 cases in Delhi NCR, 2 Cases in Hyderabad and 6 cases in Agra. Besides this, 3 students from Kerala who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have now recovered.

On Wednesday, two tech companies issued statement saying their employees have tested positive and are in self-quarantine. These companies are PayTM in Noida/Gurgaon and DSM in Hyderabad.