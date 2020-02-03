Coronavirus in India: Third Kerala Case Confirmed & More Updates
Coronavirus is on everyone’s minds, and with the fast-moving virus it's hard to keep track of the latest updates. FIT is here to help sort the fake news from the fact, and present the most recent news.
Third Case of Coronavirus in Kerala Confirmed
In the latest news, the third case of Coronavirus tested positive in Kerala in Kasargod, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. She added that the person is stable and has only recently returned from Wuhan.
Students are kept in isolation and 1990 persons have been home quarantined so far, she said.
Yesterday, India’s second confirmed case of coronavirus was detected in Kerala. The patient, with a travel history to China, has been kept in isolation in the hospital; is stable and is being closely monitored, reported ANI.
Post this, the state Health Minister KK Shailaja insisted that those in home quarantine should not go out without informing the health department. “Though 14 days is the incubation period, to ensure more safety, we have asked people to be in quarantine for 28 days.”
“If any functions like weddings are fixed in the families of such persons, such programs should be postponed without any excuse. There is no great loss in postponing a wedding, but hundreds of people come for functions like this. We are a densely populated state and if the disease spreads, it will become tough for us.”KK Shailaja
Meanwhile, three people have been arrested in Kerala for spreading false information on social media on the novel Coronavirus, Health minister KK Shailaja said on Saturday, 1 February.
They had put out false news about those who had travelled from coronavirus affected countries and are under home surveillance, she told the reporters.
India Issues Travel Advisories
India on Sunday, 2 February, temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people, infected over 14,000 others and spread to 25 countries.
"Due to certain current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect," the Indian Embassy here announced.
“This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People's Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas may note that these are no longer valid," it said.
“All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, as well as the Indian Visa Application Centres in these cities," it said.
India has evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens by special flights from coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.
Air India's jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic. In the first flight on Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back.
The e-visa facility for Chinese nationals was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to China in 2015 as a confidence-building measure as well as an attempt to ease visa restrictions to attract more Chinese tourists.
With the spread of the coronavirus, a number of countries have temporarily stopped issuing visas to Chinese nationals and have imposed a travel ban on visitors from China.
The US has imposed a 14-day travel ban on all visitors from China, regardless of their nationality. US citizens arriving from Hube province will have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival, while those travelling any other part of China will face screening and monitoring.
Singapore has stopped issuing all types of visas to Chinese travellers, while Vietnam has halted tourist visas.
Russia announced Saturday it would halt visa-free tourism for Chinese nationals and also stop issuing them work visas. It had already stopped issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals. Similar visa restrictions have been imposed by the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and the African nation of Mozambique.
The virus that emerged in early December and traced to a market in Hubei capital Wuhan that sold wild animals, has now spread to 25 countries, including India where two cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China from the deadly virus
Coronavirus in Jaipur: 3 Test Negative
Three persons who were admitted to a hospital here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.
They were admitted to the hospital on Saturday and were kept under observation.
"All three have tested negative for coronavirus," Dr DS Meena," Superintendent of SMS Hospital said on Sunday.
Arrangements have been made at Alwar's ESIC Medical College for keeping nearly 300 Indian citizens airlifted from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The batch of passengers has not yet arrived and is likely to arrive on Monday, said Ravi Sharma, a state health department official coordinating with the Centre.
He said 300 beds have been prepared in two hostels and adequate staff has been deployed.
Deputy CMHO, Alwar, Dr Chhabil Kumar said the passengers will be quarantined and kept under observation for 28 days
No Coronavirus in Guhawati Says Assam Govt
The Assam government on Sunday allayed the fears of people, following media reports, of a person admitted to a hospital here with coronavirus infection.
Assam Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika said the person, who recently came from Kerala, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection.
"He was kept in isolation ward and given treatment.
He is still in hospital and we are closely monitoring the situation," Hazarika said.
The youth, who hails from Morigaon district, was sent to the GMCH after he landed at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here with flu-like symptoms.
"In view of news reports of a Coronavirus case in Assam, we would like to clarify that the symptoms of the person admitted in GMCH with fever and skin rash is that of Measles.
"The person is under observation," a statement from National Health Mission said.
In view of the coronavirus outbreak in China and India reporting the second case of novel coronavirus, the Airports Authority of India has taken special measures at the airport to screen passengers.
On Friday, Hazarika had said that a 30-member team from the state health department was put on duty in batches of 10 at the airport to screen passengers for suspected coronavirus infection.
No Coronavirus in Haryana, Awaiting Results from Chandigarh
One patient tests negative in Haryana, report of four others awaited Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Of the five patients suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus in Haryana in recent days, one test result has come out as negative, a senior health department official said here on Sunday.
Out of these five, one patient has been admitted in the isolation ward at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal.
All the five patients had recently travelled to China, Director General, Health Services, Haryana, Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj told PTI over the phone.
The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the reports of the other four patients are awaited, he said.
Besides, there are 24 other people hailing from Haryana who do not have any symptoms but are under observation of the health authorities in view of their recent travel history to China.
Kamboj said health authorities were fully geared up to deal with any situation and isolation wards had already been set up in government and private hospitals and medical colleges.
The health officials were also holding regular meetings with deputy commissioners of the districts for taking stock of readiness to deal with any situation and also to generate awareness amongst the public.
Tamil Nadu Gets Testing Facility for Coronavirus
A testing facility for the detection of novel coronavirus was unveiled at a premier state-run institute here on Sunday as over 800 people are under observation in homes and hospitals in Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.
The testing facility was inaugurated at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine by state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar who said five blood samples have been received at the institute from the health authorities.
Besides, four specimens had already been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for diagnosis, he said, adding the results will be available in 48 hours after the receipt of samples.
"All of them (whose blood specimen have been collected) are clinically normal (does not exhibit symptom presently)," he said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
