Indian Pilgrims in Iran Test Positive, India Seeks Sanatorium

There are reports that 254 Indian pilgrims in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19. These tests were conducted by the Indian doctors sent by the government to set up temporary testing labs for pilgrims stranded in the country.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Dhamu Ravi, during the regular briefings organised by the health ministry on coronavirus, didn't deny the number, saying they were verifying the list.

"With large number of pilgrims in Iran, it is very possible that some have tested positive. We are verifying numbers. Rest assured our mission there is taking good care of them," he said.

India has evacuated a number of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, and the others have been assured that they will be evacuated soon.