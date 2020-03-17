Indian Pilgrims in Iran Test Positive, India Seeks Sanatorium
There are reports that 254 Indian pilgrims in Iran have tested positive for COVID-19. These tests were conducted by the Indian doctors sent by the government to set up temporary testing labs for pilgrims stranded in the country.
Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Dhamu Ravi, during the regular briefings organised by the health ministry on coronavirus, didn't deny the number, saying they were verifying the list.
"With large number of pilgrims in Iran, it is very possible that some have tested positive. We are verifying numbers. Rest assured our mission there is taking good care of them," he said.
India has evacuated a number of Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, and the others have been assured that they will be evacuated soon.
In the meantime, an IANS report says New Delhi has asked Tehran to grant a sanatorium for the Indian pilgrims who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Iran, the Middle East country badly hit by the pandemic.
There are over 6,000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran. Of them, there are about 1,100 pilgrims mainly from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and the state of Maharashtra and nearly 300 students primarily from Jammu and Kashmir.
IANS further adds, around 1,000 fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and others stay in Iran earning their livelihood and for religious studies.
Sources told IANS that though health officials were visiting the Indian patients in their respective lodges in Iran every day, the Indian government was exploring a sanatorium for them.
"But there are some issues with the approvals from the Iran authorities," an official source said.
The Iranian systems are overstretched due to the grave magnitude of the pandemic.
