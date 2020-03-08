Taking a Cue From China, Italy Locks Down Milan, Venice

Taking a cue from China, that controversially locked down millions of people and multiple cities, Italy has decided to lock down Milan, and parts of the North, a move likely to affect 16 million people. It's a move that will impact the country economically, but the gamble is to take a short term hit, rather than the long term damage of a virus that's spreading rapidly in the country.

The move comes after Italy emerged as the epicentre of the novel coronavirus in Europe, with 5,800 cases and 233 deaths as of Saturday, March 7th.

When China decided to lockdown Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease, and then brought in multiple cities under restrictive controls, it got a mixed response. While the World Health Organisation supported the move, many felt the authoritarian move would further restrict rights of people. It was a new step, not taken before, but ultimately, the virus has peaked in China, and there are more cases now reported outside the country, than inside.