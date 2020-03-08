Taking a Cue From China, Italy Locks Down Milan, Venice
Taking a cue from China, that controversially locked down millions of people and multiple cities, Italy has decided to lock down Milan, and parts of the North, a move likely to affect 16 million people. It's a move that will impact the country economically, but the gamble is to take a short term hit, rather than the long term damage of a virus that's spreading rapidly in the country.
The move comes after Italy emerged as the epicentre of the novel coronavirus in Europe, with 5,800 cases and 233 deaths as of Saturday, March 7th.
When China decided to lockdown Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease, and then brought in multiple cities under restrictive controls, it got a mixed response. While the World Health Organisation supported the move, many felt the authoritarian move would further restrict rights of people. It was a new step, not taken before, but ultimately, the virus has peaked in China, and there are more cases now reported outside the country, than inside.
"A National Emergency"
“We are facing an emergency, a national emergency,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference. He called the measures “very rigorous” but essential to ease the burden of Italy's healthcare systems. The move restricts movement in and out of the territory and also within. Travel outside for work and health reasons will require special permissions.
COVID-19's spread has led to closure of schools across the country and infected the leader of the governing coalition. The lockdown impacts Milan and Venice among other major tourist destinations.
As of Sunday, the Italian government had extended the closure of museums, movie theaters, discos and betting parlors across the country. Medical conferences were completely banned.
People have been asked to maintain a distance of 1 meter at all times. Those who have tested positive have to maintain self-quarantine, and those displaying symptoms, but have not yet tested, are strongly recommended against living homes.
How successful will the lockdown be? Unlike China, imposing such restrictions may not be that easy in a country like Italy. Already, local leaders complained about being caught off guard.
(With inputs from NYTimes, AP)