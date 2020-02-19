Watch: Coronavirus Myths Debunked
It's normal to feel scared, worried or stressed out during a public health crisis - especially a global one like the Coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation has certain suggestions to protect your mental health during this time, like having a strong support system and verifying all facts before panicking.
Now, apart from these, the WHO has debunked a long list of myths associated with the CONVID-19 - which is Coronavirus' official name. For example, they start with myths associated with curing the virus, like ones that claim hand driers and ultraviolent light can kill the virus. Instead, WHO suggests protecting yourself against the new coronavirus by frequently cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.
