COVID-19: 2 New Cases Test Positive in Noida

On Tuesday, 17 March, two people reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Noida, confirmed the Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav.

According to ANI, one stayed in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100, and both a travel history to France.

“Both are in a designated isolation hospital,” ANI quoted Bhargav as saying. These two cases take the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh to 15.

In total, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed that 125 people, including 17 foreign nationals, across India, were infected with the novel coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases rose in the state, on Monday, 16 March, the Noida authority imposed a ban on all community gatherings. And cinema halls in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad are to be closed till 31 March.