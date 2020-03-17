Coronavirus: Odisha Govt To Give Rs 15,000 For Home-Isolation
Odisha government on Monday announced that people coming to Odisha from abroad will be given an incentive of Rs. 15,000 for registration and home-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Anyone coming to the state from abroad can register themselves by dialling 104 or through the government's online portal. This should be done within 24 hours of arrival.
A similar move was made by the government in Wuhan where people are to receive $100 for each day they are quarantined.
There is one case of coronavirus in Odisha with no deaths so far.
