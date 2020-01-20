Coronavirus Outbreak: 139 New Cases Reported And Other Updates
China has reported 139 new cases of the "never-seen-before," novel coronavirus in the past two days from the cities of Wuhan, Beijing and Shenzen.
While two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed from Beijing, one case was confirmed from Shenzhen.
This confirms that the infection has spread outside the city of Wuhan, where it first appeared in December.
On social media, the WHO explained that the new cases came out due to 'increased searching and testing among people with respiratory illness'.
Coronavirus: What's the Latest?
Here's the most important updates you need to know about the coronavirus:
The confirmed cases of coronavirus now exceed 200. The three cases reported outside Wuhan had all visited the city recently.
So far, three have died from the "pneuomonia-like" respiratory illness.
The disease, which was first reported to the WHO on December 31, 2019 could have infected more than 1700 people in Wuhan, as per a study.
Three cases abroad have been reported so far, with two cases in Thailand and one in Japan.
This being the travel season in Asia owing to the Lunar New Year, busy airports across the world, including in US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and Malaysia are strengthening their screening measures.
What is a Coronavirus?
The WHO describes 'coronavirus' as a family of viruses that can cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to severe respiratory illnesses in people.
It takes five to six days for people to start feeling unwell after being infected, while taking another four to five days for the infection to be detected.
What's India's Health Ministry Saying About the Coronavirus?
On 17 January, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory for travellers visiting China in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country.
Here's some key pointers from the advisory.
Travellers to China should observe good personal hygiene, practice frequent hand washing with soap, follow respiratory etiquette, and cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing.
They should also avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc.
They should avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meat.
They should avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered.
They should wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose.
They should follow simple public health measures at all times.
